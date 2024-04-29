Children putting themselves at “extreme risk” by entering building sites in Derbyshire town and damaging property
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday, April 28, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out patrols across Helicopter Park, Hall Leys Park, Sparrow Park and Bentley Bridge.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this week, children have been going into building sites – causing damage to property and putting themselves at extreme risk.
“These sites are obviously not playgrounds and if seen swift action will be taken to address this behaviour.”
Residents can report any incidents of anti-social behaviour using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.