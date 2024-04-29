Children putting themselves at “extreme risk” by entering building sites in Derbyshire town and damaging property

Youths have been entering building sites across a Derbyshire town – causing damage to property and putting themselves at “extreme risk.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 09:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, April 28, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out patrols across Helicopter Park, Hall Leys Park, Sparrow Park and Bentley Bridge.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this week, children have been going into building sites – causing damage to property and putting themselves at extreme risk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These sites are obviously not playgrounds and if seen swift action will be taken to address this behaviour.”

Young people have been gaining access to building sites across Matlock.Young people have been gaining access to building sites across Matlock.
Young people have been gaining access to building sites across Matlock.

READ THIS: Chesterfield family trapped in home insurance stand-off after Storm Babet flood

Residents can report any incidents of anti-social behaviour using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.