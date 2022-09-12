Rail passengers warned to expect cancellations and delays between Chesterfield and Sheffield today

At 3.00pm, East Midlands Railway tweeted that a safety inspection was taking place on the track north of Chesterfield.

This is causing disruption for passengers between Chesterfield and Sheffield, with trains needing to be diverted via an alternative route.

Journeys between Chesterfield and Sheffield will be delayed this afternoon.

