Rail passengers warned to expect cancellations and delays between Chesterfield and Sheffield today
Travellers between Chesterfield and Sheffield will face disruption on trains this afternoon.
At 3.00pm, East Midlands Railway tweeted that a safety inspection was taking place on the track north of Chesterfield.
This is causing disruption for passengers between Chesterfield and Sheffield, with trains needing to be diverted via an alternative route.
Some cancellations are expected, and trains that do run may be delayed by up to 25 minutes.