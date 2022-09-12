News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rail passengers warned to expect cancellations and delays between Chesterfield and Sheffield today

Travellers between Chesterfield and Sheffield will face disruption on trains this afternoon.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:16 pm

At 3.00pm, East Midlands Railway tweeted that a safety inspection was taking place on the track north of Chesterfield.

This is causing disruption for passengers between Chesterfield and Sheffield, with trains needing to be diverted via an alternative route.

READ THIS: Mourners travelling from Derbyshire to see the Queen lying in state warned of busy trains, overnight queues and airport-style security

Journeys between Chesterfield and Sheffield will be delayed this afternoon.

Most Popular

Some cancellations are expected, and trains that do run may be delayed by up to 25 minutes.

TravellersChesterfieldEast Midlands RailwayRail passengersSheffield