Mourners travelling from Derbyshire to see the Queen lying in state are being urged to plan their journeys carefully.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to pay their respects in person at Westminster Hall in central London, between 5.00pm on Wednesday, September 14 and her funeral on Monday, September 19.

The Metropolitan Police are undertaking a ‘significant operation’ to keep visitors safe. Mourners are expected to queue for several hours, including overnight, and will face airport-style security measures before being allowed access.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaving Balmoral yesterday as it begins its journey to Edinburgh.

Thousands could travel from Derbyshire over the next few days – and East Midlands Railway have reassured passengers that they are drawing up plans to minimise any disruption.

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are working with the rail industry to enable members of the public to pay their respects.

“We will provide further information and updates via our website over the coming hours and days.”

Rail strikes that were planned for this week were postponed after the Queen’s death was announced – avoiding major delays for those wishing to travel from Chesterfield and Derby towards London.