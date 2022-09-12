Mourners travelling from Derbyshire to see the Queen lying in state warned of busy trains, overnight queues and airport-style security
Derbyshire residents planning on joining the huge crowds expected in London to pay their respects to the Queen are being warned – with a ‘significant policing operation’ in place.
Mourners travelling from Derbyshire to see the Queen lying in state are being urged to plan their journeys carefully.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to pay their respects in person at Westminster Hall in central London, between 5.00pm on Wednesday, September 14 and her funeral on Monday, September 19.
The Metropolitan Police are undertaking a ‘significant operation’ to keep visitors safe. Mourners are expected to queue for several hours, including overnight, and will face airport-style security measures before being allowed access.
Thousands could travel from Derbyshire over the next few days – and East Midlands Railway have reassured passengers that they are drawing up plans to minimise any disruption.
An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are working with the rail industry to enable members of the public to pay their respects.
“We will provide further information and updates via our website over the coming hours and days.”
Rail strikes that were planned for this week were postponed after the Queen’s death was announced – avoiding major delays for those wishing to travel from Chesterfield and Derby towards London.
King Charles III was officially proclaimed as the new monarch following the death of Her Majesty on Thursday, September 8. Plans are now being prepared for her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.