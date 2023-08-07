Engineering work will take place between Sheffield and Chesterfield on Sunday, August 13, closing various lanes.

East Midlands Railway trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich will be diverted and retimed, and will not call at Langley Mill or Alfreton.

Trains between Nottingham and Matlock will start later than usual and will be subject to extended journey times by up to 30 minutes.

EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the works.

Buses will replace Northern services between Sheffield and Nottingham – impacting passengers heading towards Dronfield and Ilkeston.

National Rail offer advice for travelling on rail replacement buses, including accessibility and bicycle information, here.