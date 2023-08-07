News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Rail passengers set for disruption as engineering work between Chesterfield and Sheffield leads to delays and diversions – with no trains to some Derbyshire stations

Those planning to travel by train this week were warned of disruption across Derbyshire – with engineering work taking place between Chesterfield and Sheffield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST

Engineering work will take place between Sheffield and Chesterfield on Sunday, August 13, closing various lanes.

East Midlands Railway trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich will be diverted and retimed, and will not call at Langley Mill or Alfreton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trains between Nottingham and Matlock will start later than usual and will be subject to extended journey times by up to 30 minutes.

EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the works.EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the works.
EMR and Northern services will be impacted by the works.
Most Popular

Buses will replace Northern services between Sheffield and Nottingham – impacting passengers heading towards Dronfield and Ilkeston.

National Rail offer advice for travelling on rail replacement buses, including accessibility and bicycle information, here.

READ THIS: Every cancelled and delayed flight from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, August 7

Passengers were also advised that, on occasion, replacement vehicles may be busier than usual – and were encouraged to allow extra time to complete their journey.

Related topics:SheffieldRail passengersDerbyshireChesterfieldTrainsPassengersBusesEast Midlands RailwayNottinghamLangley Mill