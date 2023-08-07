News you can trust since 1855
All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, August 7

Derbyshire holidaymakers may face disruption to their journeys from our local airports today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.

East Midlands Airport:

No cancelled or delayed flights.

A number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.comA number of flights to popular holiday destinations will face delays today. Credit: Arena Photo UK - stock.adobe.com
Manchester Airport:

Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – estimated departure at 11.00am.

Ryanair flight FR4088 to Faro – estimated departure at 10.12am.

Scandinavian Airlines flight SK540 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 11.19am.

EasyJet flight U22129 to Pisa – estimated departure at 11.06am.

EasyJet flight U22111 to Bordeaux – estimated departure at 11.12am.

Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 11.50am.

TUI flight BY168 to Punta Cana – estimated departure at 12.05pm.

EasyJet flight U22209 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 5.23pm.

Ryanair flight FR3232 to Malaga – estimated departure at 5.35pm.

TUI flight BY574 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.30pm.

Turkish Airlines flight TK1996 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 6.15pm.

Birmingham Airport:Scandinavian Airlines flight SK2534 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 11.10am.

Lufthansa flight LH955 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 1.30pm.

Sunwing Airlines flight BY7116 to Burgas – estimated departure at 4.25pm.

EasyJet flight U21572 to Geneva – estimated departure at 7.32pm.

TUI flight BY306 to Antalya – estimated departure at 7.35pm.

