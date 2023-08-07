All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, August 7
Here is the full list of flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, as well as all the cancelled routes, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport – according to Flightradar24.
No cancelled or delayed flights.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS75 to Orlando – estimated departure at 11.00am.
Ryanair flight FR4088 to Faro – estimated departure at 10.12am.
Scandinavian Airlines flight SK540 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 11.19am.
EasyJet flight U22129 to Pisa – estimated departure at 11.06am.
EasyJet flight U22111 to Bordeaux – estimated departure at 11.12am.
Lufthansa flight LH943 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 11.50am.
TUI flight BY168 to Punta Cana – estimated departure at 12.05pm.
EasyJet flight U22209 to Lisbon – estimated departure at 5.23pm.
Ryanair flight FR3232 to Malaga – estimated departure at 5.35pm.
TUI flight BY574 to Antalya – estimated departure at 6.30pm.
Turkish Airlines flight TK1996 to Istanbul – estimated departure at 6.15pm.
Birmingham Airport:Scandinavian Airlines flight SK2534 to Copenhagen – estimated departure at 11.10am.
Lufthansa flight LH955 to Frankfurt – estimated departure at 1.30pm.
Sunwing Airlines flight BY7116 to Burgas – estimated departure at 4.25pm.
EasyJet flight U21572 to Geneva – estimated departure at 7.32pm.
TUI flight BY306 to Antalya – estimated departure at 7.35pm.