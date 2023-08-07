Top rated catteries in North East Derbyshire, including Chesterfield and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

1 . Upperwood Boarding Kennels & Cattery - 5.0

Upperwood Boarding Kennels & Cattery at the Moorlands, Back Lane, Two Dales, Matlock have the highest rating possible of 5.0 based on 48 Google reviews. Heated Cattery which offers spacious secure exercise runs for dogs and cats is open for drop off and collection from 9 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and on Sunday & Bank Holidays from 9.30 am to 11 am and 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Photo: Google