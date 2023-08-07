Top rated catteries in North East Derbyshire, including Chesterfield and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

We have gathered 15 top rated cat day care services and hotels across North East Derbyshire.
If you have booked a holiday, you want to make sure your feline friend is getting the best care possible.
We have gathered a list of fifteen catteries and cay hotels, based on Google reviews – because who can give you a better insight into the cat care quality than pet owners themselves?
1. Upperwood Boarding Kennels & Cattery - 5.0
Upperwood Boarding Kennels & Cattery at the Moorlands, Back Lane, Two Dales, Matlock have the highest rating possible of 5.0 based on 48 Google reviews. Heated Cattery which offers spacious secure exercise runs for dogs and cats is open for drop off and collection from 9 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and on Sunday & Bank Holidays from 9.30 am to 11 am and 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Photo: Google
2. Woodland Nook boarding cattery - 5.0
Woodland Nook boarding cattery at 27 Delves Bank Road in Swanwick has a rating of 5.0 based on 48 Google reviews. The cattery with 25 years of experience is open Monday to Saturday 10 am to 4 pm and on Sundays for collection and drop off between 12 noon and 1 pm. Photo: Google
3. Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery - 4.9
Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 87 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Longcourse Cattery - 4.9
Longcourse Cattery at Longcourse Lane, Chesterfield has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 79 Google reviews. The opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Sunday. Photo: Google