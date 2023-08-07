News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
We have gathered 15 top rated cat day care services and hotels across North East Derbyshire (Credit: Elvira - stock.adobe.com)We have gathered 15 top rated cat day care services and hotels across North East Derbyshire (Credit: Elvira - stock.adobe.com)
We have gathered 15 top rated cat day care services and hotels across North East Derbyshire (Credit: Elvira - stock.adobe.com)

Top rated catteries in North East Derbyshire, including Chesterfield and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

We have gathered 15 top rated cat day care services and hotels across North East Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST

If you have booked a holiday, you want to make sure your feline friend is getting the best care possible.

We have gathered a list of fifteen catteries and cay hotels, based on Google reviews – because who can give you a better insight into the cat care quality than pet owners themselves?

Upperwood Boarding Kennels & Cattery at the Moorlands, Back Lane, Two Dales, Matlock have the highest rating possible of 5.0 based on 48 Google reviews. Heated Cattery which offers spacious secure exercise runs for dogs and cats is open for drop off and collection from 9 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and on Sunday & Bank Holidays from 9.30 am to 11 am and 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm

1. Upperwood Boarding Kennels & Cattery - 5.0

Upperwood Boarding Kennels & Cattery at the Moorlands, Back Lane, Two Dales, Matlock have the highest rating possible of 5.0 based on 48 Google reviews. Heated Cattery which offers spacious secure exercise runs for dogs and cats is open for drop off and collection from 9 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and on Sunday & Bank Holidays from 9.30 am to 11 am and 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Woodland Nook boarding cattery at ​27 Delves Bank Road in Swanwick has a rating of 5.0 based on 48 Google reviews. The cattery with 25 years of experience is open Monday to Saturday 10 am to 4 pm and on Sundays for collection and drop off between 12 noon and 1 pm.

2. Woodland Nook boarding cattery - 5.0

Woodland Nook boarding cattery at ​27 Delves Bank Road in Swanwick has a rating of 5.0 based on 48 Google reviews. The cattery with 25 years of experience is open Monday to Saturday 10 am to 4 pm and on Sundays for collection and drop off between 12 noon and 1 pm. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 87 Google reviews.

3. Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery - 4.9

Birchwood boarding kennels and cattery has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 87 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Longcourse Cattery at Longcourse Lane, Chesterfield has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 79 Google reviews. The opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Sunday.

4. Longcourse Cattery - 4.9

Longcourse Cattery at Longcourse Lane, Chesterfield has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 based on 79 Google reviews. The opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Sunday. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GoogleNorth East DerbyshireChesterfieldPeak District