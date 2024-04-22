Rail passengers from Chesterfield warned to expect several days of disruption – impacting trains towards Stockport, Manchester and Liverpool
Between Saturday, April 27 and Wednesday, May 1, East Midlands Railway (EMR) will be operating a reduced service between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street.
Trains will start and terminate at Sheffield instead of Liverpool Lime Street, with journey times extended.
Customers travelling towards Manchester and Liverpool can connect to rail replacement buses between:
Chesterfield – Stockport (EMR)
Sheffield – Stockport (EMR)
Sheffield – Manchester (Transpennine Express)
Sheffield – New Mills (Northern – to connect to train services from Buxton to Manchester).
The Hope Valley Railway Upgrade is a major rail improvement being completed by Network Rail throughout 2024. The work will provide extra track capacity and remove bottleneck areas along the route between Manchester and Sheffield.
This capacity will allow passenger trains to overtake slower moving freight trains and give more options for operators to keep customers moving should things go wrong.
