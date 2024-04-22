Rail passengers from Chesterfield warned to expect several days of disruption – impacting trains towards Stockport, Manchester and Liverpool

Passengers from Chesterfield may face disruption to their journeys in the coming days – with a number of rail services being replaced by buses.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Between Saturday, April 27 and Wednesday, May 1, East Midlands Railway (EMR) will be operating a reduced service between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street.

Trains will start and terminate at Sheffield instead of Liverpool Lime Street, with journey times extended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers travelling towards Manchester and Liverpool can connect to rail replacement buses between:

Some services from Chesterfield will be replaced with buses while the works are underway.Some services from Chesterfield will be replaced with buses while the works are underway.
Some services from Chesterfield will be replaced with buses while the works are underway.

Chesterfield – Stockport (EMR)

Sheffield – Stockport (EMR)

Sheffield – Manchester (Transpennine Express)

Sheffield – New Mills (Northern – to connect to train services from Buxton to Manchester).

The Hope Valley Railway Upgrade is a major rail improvement being completed by Network Rail throughout 2024. The work will provide extra track capacity and remove bottleneck areas along the route between Manchester and Sheffield.

READ THIS: Emergency services called to incident along rail line near Chesterfield Station – with casualty pronounced dead at the scene

This capacity will allow passenger trains to overtake slower moving freight trains and give more options for operators to keep customers moving should things go wrong.

Related topics:Rail passengersManchesterChesterfieldSheffieldLiverpoolEast Midlands RailwayEMR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.