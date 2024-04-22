Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between Saturday, April 27 and Wednesday, May 1, East Midlands Railway (EMR) will be operating a reduced service between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street.

Trains will start and terminate at Sheffield instead of Liverpool Lime Street, with journey times extended.

Customers travelling towards Manchester and Liverpool can connect to rail replacement buses between:

Some services from Chesterfield will be replaced with buses while the works are underway.

Chesterfield – Stockport (EMR)

Sheffield – Stockport (EMR)

Sheffield – Manchester (Transpennine Express)

Sheffield – New Mills (Northern – to connect to train services from Buxton to Manchester).

The Hope Valley Railway Upgrade is a major rail improvement being completed by Network Rail throughout 2024. The work will provide extra track capacity and remove bottleneck areas along the route between Manchester and Sheffield.