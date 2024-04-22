Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway line near Chesterfield Station at around 12.25pm on Saturday, April 20 – following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended – but the casualty died at the scene of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...