Emergency services called to incident along rail line near Chesterfield Station – with casualty pronounced dead at the scene

An individual has sadly passed away after an incident along the railway near Chesterfield Station.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 13:36 BST
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway line near Chesterfield Station at around 12.25pm on Saturday, April 20 – following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended – but the casualty died at the scene of the incident.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

