Emergency services called to incident along rail line near Chesterfield Station – with casualty pronounced dead at the scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the railway line near Chesterfield Station at around 12.25pm on Saturday, April 20 – following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended – but the casualty died at the scene of the incident.
READ THIS: Car collided with broken-down vehicle along A617 outside Chesterfield – leading to heavy traffic for motorists
A BTP spokesperson said: “Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.