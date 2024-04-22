Car collided with broken-down vehicle along A617 outside Chesterfield – leading to heavy traffic for motorists

A car crashed into a vehicle that had broken down along the A617 near Chesterfield yesterday – with motorists facing delays following the collision.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On the evening of Sunday, April 21, a crash occurred along the A617 eastbound, near the junction at Temple Normanton.

One vehicle had collided with another car that had broken down along the route – with drivers facing delays following the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police slam motorists for ignoring road closure signs at series of crash scenes across Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene and helped to manage traffic while the road was blocked – and a force spokesperson added that nobody was injured during the collision.

Related topics:A617Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.