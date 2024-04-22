Car collided with broken-down vehicle along A617 outside Chesterfield – leading to heavy traffic for motorists
A car crashed into a vehicle that had broken down along the A617 near Chesterfield yesterday – with motorists facing delays following the collision.
On the evening of Sunday, April 21, a crash occurred along the A617 eastbound, near the junction at Temple Normanton.
One vehicle had collided with another car that had broken down along the route – with drivers facing delays following the crash.
Derbyshire Police were called to the scene and helped to manage traffic while the road was blocked – and a force spokesperson added that nobody was injured during the collision.
