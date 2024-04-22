Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the evening of Sunday, April 21, a crash occurred along the A617 eastbound, near the junction at Temple Normanton.

One vehicle had collided with another car that had broken down along the route – with drivers facing delays following the crash.

