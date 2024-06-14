Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers travelling from Derbyshire to London with East Midlands Railway next week were warned to expect disruption – with engineering work taking place.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) is advising customers that their journey may be affected by vital engineering works taking place on the Midland Mainline on Sunday, June 23.

On the day, Network Rail is carrying out the final stages of work to modernise signalling controls between Wellingborough and London St Pancras.

EMR will run trains for most of the route, but rail replacement buses will be required for part of any journeys either to or from London St Pancras.

The engineering works could add up to 60 minutes onto journeys towards London from Chesterfield and Derby.

Between Wellingborough and London St Pancras, the line will be closed, with no trains able to run. EMR and Thameslink will be providing a range of rail replacement bus routes to support customers completing their journey.

Journey times will be extended by between 30 and 60 minutes on average.

EMR customers are advised to check their ticket restrictions before using any other operators to avoid any unnecessary charges.

Tickets for “EMR only” routes can only be used on its planned rail replacement services.

Customers travelling to Luton Airport Parkway are advised to check EMR's website for details regarding the rail replacement schedule.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Service Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on June 23 to check their journeys in advance by looking for journey updates on the EMR website.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work, and EMR services will be running where possible.

“Customers’ journeys may be longer than normal, with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the vital signalling work on the Midland Mainline takes place. This work will greatly benefit our customers in the future with more reliable journeys to and from London.”