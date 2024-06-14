Police “extremely concerned” for welfare of elderly man missing from Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2024, 09:38 BST
Officers have urged the public to aid their efforts to trace an elderly man in Derbyshire – amid “extreme concerns” for his safety.

Chris was reported missing from Belper yesterday evening, and officers are extremely concerned for the 73-year-old‘s welfare.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He may have been riding a bike between Belper and Milford this afternoon.

“Were you in the area? Did you see Chris, or do you have information that could help us locate him?”

Officers are attempting to locate Chris, who was reported missing yesterday.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force urgently using one of the below methods, quoting incident number 1037 of June 13:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

