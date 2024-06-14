Police “extremely concerned” for welfare of elderly man missing from Derbyshire town
Chris was reported missing from Belper yesterday evening, and officers are extremely concerned for the 73-year-old‘s welfare.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He may have been riding a bike between Belper and Milford this afternoon.
“Were you in the area? Did you see Chris, or do you have information that could help us locate him?”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force urgently using one of the below methods, quoting incident number 1037 of June 13:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
