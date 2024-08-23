Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers travelling across Derbyshire today are set to face disruption on Northern services – as Storm Lilian brings strong winds.

Train services running across the whole Northern network will be cancelled, delayed or revised today – with disruption expected until 2.00pm. Due to severe weather throughout the day amid Storm Lilian, passengers are advised to avoid travelling if they can due to major disruption – as they may be heavily delayed.The following lines are currently being disrupted:

Nottingham - Sheffield.Carlisle - Barrow-in-Furness.Chester - Leeds.Stoke / Macclesfield - Manchester Piccadilly.Manchester Victoria - Wigan Wallgate.Clitheroe - Rochdale.Skipton - Leeds.Sheffield - Lincoln.Leeds - Harrogate.Ticket restrictions will be lifted during this disruption. Northern tickets will be accepted on Transpennine Express, Avanti, East Midlands, CrossCountry and LNER services, via any reasonable route, until further notice.

READ THIS: Drivers warned after fallen tree blocks road between Chesterfield and Matlock in both directionsTo assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested to run on various lines of route. However, due to a lack of availabilty, transport is proving extremely difficult to be sourced.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds as Storm Lilian arrives in parts of Derbyshire – with the warning active between 5.00am and 11.00am today (Friday, August 23).