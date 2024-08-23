Drivers warned after fallen tree blocks road between Chesterfield and Matlock in both directions
A fallen tree is currently blocking a road between Matlock and Chesterfield – with drivers being warned following the incident.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a tree has fallen along Wirestone Lane, in between Matlock and Chesterfield.
The route is currently blocked in both directions, between the A632 Amber Lane and Jaggers Lane.
This developing story will be updated with any further details.
