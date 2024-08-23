Derbyshire police investigating alleged serious assault release CCTV images
It is believed that the five people pictured may have information which could help with their enquiries.
A man aged in his 50s was found walking along Whitemoor Lane just before 9.15pm on Wednesday 26 June, bleeding and with heavy swelling and bruising.
It is believed the man he may have been assaulted on a footpath which runs between Short Street and Kilbourne Road between around 8.45pm and 9pm that evening. He was taken to hospital for and received treatment for his injuries.
Do you recognise those pictured in the images? If you have any information which could help trace them, please contact police on the details below with reference 24*377439:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/VX8i7
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/i8uiF