With weather warnings for snow and ice issued by the Met Office this week, Derbyshire Police have reminded residents of the importance of changing their driving to suit the conditions.

A force spokesperson said: “It’s important to make sure your car is equipped for the weather change. We've all seen a poor motorist sliding along after sudden snowfall and even the most experienced of drivers can get caught out in the challenging conditions that snow and ice can present.”

The police shared the following winter driving tips to help keep motorists safe:

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are set for snow this week.

Pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch to avoid wheel-spin.

Leave extra time before setting off to thoroughly defrost your vehicles, ensuring windscreens and lights are completely clear.

Drive slowly and maintain safe stopping distances – in bad weather it can take ten times longer to come to a stop.

If you happen to skid, steer gently into it and try not to brake or accelerate until you’re back in control. Dropping gears instead of braking can help prevent skidding.

Accelerate gently, use low revs and change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible.

Use a low gear for going downhill and try to avoid braking unless necessary, and make sure you leave plenty of space between you and the car in front.

