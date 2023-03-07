Police urge Derbyshire residents to drive carefully – with snow warnings issued by Met Office amid cold spell
Derbyshire Police have called on drivers to take care on the county’s roads during the cold spell – with snow and ice expected this week.
With weather warnings for snow and ice issued by the Met Office this week, Derbyshire Police have reminded residents of the importance of changing their driving to suit the conditions.
A force spokesperson said: “It’s important to make sure your car is equipped for the weather change. We've all seen a poor motorist sliding along after sudden snowfall and even the most experienced of drivers can get caught out in the challenging conditions that snow and ice can present.”
The police shared the following winter driving tips to help keep motorists safe:
Pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch to avoid wheel-spin.
Leave extra time before setting off to thoroughly defrost your vehicles, ensuring windscreens and lights are completely clear.
Drive slowly and maintain safe stopping distances – in bad weather it can take ten times longer to come to a stop.
If you happen to skid, steer gently into it and try not to brake or accelerate until you’re back in control. Dropping gears instead of braking can help prevent skidding.
Accelerate gently, use low revs and change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible.
Use a low gear for going downhill and try to avoid braking unless necessary, and make sure you leave plenty of space between you and the car in front.
Have patience with other drivers and remember that they might not be as experienced in these conditions.