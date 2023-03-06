Exact time snow will hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – as Met Office issues weather warning
Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents should brace for snow this week – after the Met Office warned of potentially dangerous conditions.
The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Derbyshire – active between 9.00pm today and 10.00am tomorrow.
Ice and snow could lead to difficult travel conditions in places, with some roads and railways likely to be affected. Icy patches may form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – which could lead to injuries.
Rain is expected to turn into sleet over Chesterfield between 11.00pm and 1.00pm – with snow hitting the area overnight.
Temperatures will reach as low as -3° in the early hours of Tuesday – with Wednesday set to be another cold day.
Snow will then return between 7.00am and 11.00am on Thursday, March 9. Sleet is then expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening – only stopping at 1.00am on Friday, March 10.