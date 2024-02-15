Police slam “carnage” created by cars “abandoned” across junction outside Chesterfield
Motorists who “abandoned” their cars at a junction near Chesterfield have been slammed for creating “carnage” for other drivers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol at New Road, Wingerworth yesterday (Wednesday, February 14).
An SNT spokesperson said: “We have one word to describe what we saw – carnage.
“Three dangerously parked vehicles abandoned across the junction of New Road and Joseph Fletcher Drive, causing traffic to stack both ways.
“The SNT will monitor the junction and will take relevant action.”