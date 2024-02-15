Police slam “carnage” created by cars “abandoned” across junction outside Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol at New Road, Wingerworth yesterday (Wednesday, February 14).

An SNT spokesperson said: “We have one word to describe what we saw – carnage.

“Three dangerously parked vehicles abandoned across the junction of New Road and Joseph Fletcher Drive, causing traffic to stack both ways.