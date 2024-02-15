News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police slam “carnage” created by cars “abandoned” across junction outside Chesterfield

Motorists who “abandoned” their cars at a junction near Chesterfield have been slammed for creating “carnage” for other drivers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Feb 2024, 13:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol at New Road, Wingerworth yesterday (Wednesday, February 14).

An SNT spokesperson said: “We have one word to describe what we saw – carnage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Three dangerously parked vehicles abandoned across the junction of New Road and Joseph Fletcher Drive, causing traffic to stack both ways.

READ THIS: Police launch murder investigation after man shot and killed in Derbyshire field

“The SNT will monitor the junction and will take relevant action.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldPoliceDerbyshire