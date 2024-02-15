Police launch murder investigation after man shot and killed in Derbyshire field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were alerted to an incident at 6:28pm on 29th January in which a man had been shot in a field off Brizlincote Lane, Bretby.

Charles Kinston, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Kinston's family have asked for privacy as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

A second man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and has been released on bail as police enquiries continue.

Polie said that due to the ongoing investigation, they are limited about the information that can be passed to the public at this time.

DCI Matt Croome, from the East Midlands Major Crime Team, said: “We understand that this incident has had a significant impact on Mr Kinston’s family, friends and the wider community.