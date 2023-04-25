News you can trust since 1855
Police promise to combat dodgy parking outside Derbyshire primary school – amid series of complaints

Officers have reassured residents that they will take tough action to end problem parking outside a Derbyshire school.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read

The Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team have received multiple complaints over the last 18 months concerning bad parking along Elmton Road in Creswell – outside the Creswell Junior School.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We have been trying to educate residents about parking on the zig-zags. The penalty for parking on the markings is a £100 fine and it also carries three points on your driving licence.

“To help combat this we have worked closely with Creswell Parish Council, Creswell Events Centre, Creswell Junior School and also with Red Design and Print in Clowne.

Officers will start ticketing drivers if the problem continues - after previously advising them on their parking.Officers will start ticketing drivers if the problem continues - after previously advising them on their parking.
“We contacted the council who agreed to fund the new banner and signs, the school allowed us to put up the banner on their fencing and Red Design kindly created our banner from our design idea.

“Please share this post and help educate others about the parking. We will no longer be advising drivers and we will be ticketing drivers caught parking on the white zig-zags.

“The zig-zags form part of road safety and are an important part of safety for the zebra crossing.”