Police make two arrests as crackdown continues after rise in drugs offences across Derbyshire town
Officers are battling to stop the rising number of drugs offences in a Derbyshire town – making two arrests over the weekend.
On Friday, April 21, a 24-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class B drugs in Heanor.
The arrest was made on Laceyfields Road after officers on mobile patrol were alerted by a member of the public to suspicious behaviour. The male was later bailed pending further enquiries.
On Saturday, April 22, a 31-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs after a stop-search on Hands Road, Heanor.
A Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “We are continuing our crackdown on drug-related offences, after reports of an increase in the area. If any members of the public have concerns about drug use in your local area please get in contact as we use information provided to target criminality.”