Police make two arrests as crackdown continues after rise in drugs offences across Derbyshire town

On Friday, April 21, a 24-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class B drugs in Heanor.

The arrest was made on Laceyfields Road after officers on mobile patrol were alerted by a member of the public to suspicious behaviour. The male was later bailed pending further enquiries.

On Saturday, April 22, a 31-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs after a stop-search on Hands Road, Heanor.

Officers have seen a recent spike in drugs offences across Heanor.