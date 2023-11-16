Police patrols at primary school outside Chesterfield after drivers raise concerns around poor parking
Officers from the Stonebroom Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook school parking patrols at North Wingfield Primary School yesterday.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We have responded due to concerns being raised relating to poor parking around the school gates, and also in the bus lay-by.
“Thankfully, due to our presence, we managed to keep engagement to a minimum – with only one driver asked to park away from the main entrance and exit.
“We know it can be stressful finding a safe place to park, but please give yourself a little extra time to park away from the school and be prepared to walk. Our purpose is to keep your, and everyone’s children, safe at busy times.”