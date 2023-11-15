A man killed in a hit and run was named as a “loving” Derbyshire dad – as the police investigation into his death continues.

Grant Sturgess was struck by at least one vehicle on the Pentagon Island in Derby at around 8.00pm on Sunday, November 12.

The 31-year-old, who was from Derby, died at the scene of the incident, near to the entrance to Derbyshire Cricket Club.

Tracey, Grant’s mum, paid tribute to her son and shared a photo of Grant – which the police have published with her permission.

Grant sadly passed away after a hit and run at the weekend.

She said: “Grant was a loving, and a proud Daddy who loved life and lived it to the full. He would do anything for anyone and as a family we will miss him so much. Our lives are broken.

“Whoever has hit him while driving please have a conscience and come forward. Or if anyone knows anything please come forward.”

Derbyshire Police are still appealing for information to trace the driver of the car. They are searching for dashcam footage and wish to speak to anyone who was in the area just before or just after 8.00pm that evening.

A force spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Sturgess at this difficult time. A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the investigation, and has been helping police with their enquiries, but has since been released on bail.”

If you have any information, dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*701682:

