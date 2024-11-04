Police issue warning to drivers after Chesterfield schools raise concerns over tailgating and overtaking

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
Drivers have been warned by the police amid concerns over tailgating and overtaking by motorists outside two Chesterfield schools.

The Hasland Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports regarding the conduct of motorists from two schools in the area.

A team spokesperson said: “We have had concerns raised by Hasland Junior School and Outwood Academy Hasland Hall. Both schools have concerns around adults entering the school driveway in vehicles when bringing children to school, and when collecting them at the end of the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There have been occasions of cars tailgating at the gates and vehicles overtaking each other on the driveway itself, next to the school buildings.

Officers warned that action would be taken if issues continued outside the schools.placeholder image
Officers warned that action would be taken if issues continued outside the schools.

“Whilst we appreciate that this is not currently a criminal matter, we are supporting the schools as tailgating and overtaking on the driveway brings with it some obvious health and safety concerns.

READ THIS: Pony parties for children if business plan for Chesterfield grazing land gets the go ahead

“We ask that this action ends. If this does continue to happen, the legislation around trespass will be explored. We thank you for your support in this matter.”

Related topics:DriversPoliceChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice