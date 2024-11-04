Police issue warning to drivers after Chesterfield schools raise concerns over tailgating and overtaking
The Hasland Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports regarding the conduct of motorists from two schools in the area.
A team spokesperson said: “We have had concerns raised by Hasland Junior School and Outwood Academy Hasland Hall. Both schools have concerns around adults entering the school driveway in vehicles when bringing children to school, and when collecting them at the end of the day.
“There have been occasions of cars tailgating at the gates and vehicles overtaking each other on the driveway itself, next to the school buildings.
“Whilst we appreciate that this is not currently a criminal matter, we are supporting the schools as tailgating and overtaking on the driveway brings with it some obvious health and safety concerns.
“We ask that this action ends. If this does continue to happen, the legislation around trespass will be explored. We thank you for your support in this matter.”