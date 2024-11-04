Police issue warning to drivers after Chesterfield schools raise concerns over tailgating and overtaking

Drivers have been warned by the police amid concerns over tailgating and overtaking by motorists outside two Chesterfield schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hasland Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports regarding the conduct of motorists from two schools in the area.

A team spokesperson said: “We have had concerns raised by Hasland Junior School and Outwood Academy Hasland Hall. Both schools have concerns around adults entering the school driveway in vehicles when bringing children to school, and when collecting them at the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been occasions of cars tailgating at the gates and vehicles overtaking each other on the driveway itself, next to the school buildings.

Officers warned that action would be taken if issues continued outside the schools.

“Whilst we appreciate that this is not currently a criminal matter, we are supporting the schools as tailgating and overtaking on the driveway brings with it some obvious health and safety concerns.

“We ask that this action ends. If this does continue to happen, the legislation around trespass will be explored. We thank you for your support in this matter.”