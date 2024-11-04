Pony parties for children if business plan for Chesterfield grazing land gets the go ahead

Pony parties for children are in the pipeline under a planning application submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An agent acting for Stacey Barnett is seeking planning permission for the change of use of land off Broomhill Road, Old Whittington to business use. Consent would enable visitors onto the site for birthday parties, holiday clubs, riding lessons and therapy work with small groups of disabled people.

The application states: “The business will offer pony parties for birthdays for children to groom, decorate and handle ponies. The addition of a structure to house the party and stables to house the ponies will be built on the site. A container for storage and portaloo toilets will be included.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement from the agent Emma Quinn says that the land, which is to the east of Copperfield Cottage, is currently used for grazing ponies. The proposed wooden building would be a function room where guests would consume food and drink.

Operating hours would be 9am to 4pm in the winter season and 9am to 7pm in the summertime.

Miss Barnett of Burnbridge Road, Old Whittington is licensed and qualified to teach horse riding lessons.