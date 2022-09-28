News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police issue update on four-car crash involving Porsche and BMW that closed busy route through Derbyshire village

Police have issued a statement on a collision between four cars that took place in a Derbyshire village yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:21 pm

At around 7.50am on Tuesday, September 27, Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision in Main Road, Morton.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “At the scene a BMW and a Vauxhall Corsa had collided – with the two then colliding with a Porsche and a Seat.”

READ THIS: Chesterfield dad to run London Marathon in memory of daughter, 20, who died from a brain tumour

Fortunately, no one sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

No one suffered serious injuries during the incident, and the female driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital as a precaution.

DerbyshirePolicePorscheBMWVauxhall