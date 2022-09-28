Police issue update on four-car crash involving Porsche and BMW that closed busy route through Derbyshire village
Police have issued a statement on a collision between four cars that took place in a Derbyshire village yesterday.
At around 7.50am on Tuesday, September 27, Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision in Main Road, Morton.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “At the scene a BMW and a Vauxhall Corsa had collided – with the two then colliding with a Porsche and a Seat.”
No one suffered serious injuries during the incident, and the female driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital as a precaution.