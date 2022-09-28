Chesterfield dad to run London Marathon in memory of daughter, 20, who died from a brain tumour

The Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialist nurses, youth workers, and hospital units specifically catered to young people with cancer.Dave said, "This will be my fourth London, eight Great North Run half marathons and all my runs have been for Teenage Cancer Trust, where Kimberley was in the unit in Sheffield.”Running marathons is nothing new for Dave, who completed Chesterfield's first marathon in 1981. He's since gone on to complete full and half marathons across the UK, and even further afield, running the world's largest marathon in New York."I think it may be my last marathon though because I'm getting on a bit now so I am thinking about just doing half marathons in the future, I just want this last one to be a good one,” he said.Kimberley was first diagnosed with cancer at just six-years-old, and while she was treated and the cancer had cleared, at the age of 18 she developed breast cancer.