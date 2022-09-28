Chesterfield dad to run London Marathon in memory of daughter, 20, who died from a brain tumour
A Chesterfield dad is running the TCS London Marathon this weekend, in memory of his young daughter who died from a brain tumour.
Dave Trickett, 66, will be running his fourth London Marathon, where he will be raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that supported his daughter Kimberley while she was getting treatment at Weston Park, Sheffield.
The Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialist nurses, youth workers, and hospital units specifically catered to young people with cancer.Dave said, "This will be my fourth London, eight Great North Run half marathons and all my runs have been for Teenage Cancer Trust, where Kimberley was in the unit in Sheffield.”Running marathons is nothing new for Dave, who completed Chesterfield's first marathon in 1981. He's since gone on to complete full and half marathons across the UK, and even further afield, running the world's largest marathon in New York."I think it may be my last marathon though because I'm getting on a bit now so I am thinking about just doing half marathons in the future, I just want this last one to be a good one,” he said.Kimberley was first diagnosed with cancer at just six-years-old, and while she was treated and the cancer had cleared, at the age of 18 she developed breast cancer.
This didn't deter Kim and she was passionate about pursuing a career in nursing. While she was studying for her master's degree in nursing at Nottingham University, a brain tumour was discovered.
Kimberley returned home and admitted herself to Ashgate Hospice, which is where she spent the last five weeks of her life before passing away at the age of 20.
Kimberley's friends and family have been raising money for the charities that supported Kim and her family during her life, and have raised well over £130,000 for both Ashgate Hospice and Teenage Cancer Trust.You can donate to Dave's fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacob-onza