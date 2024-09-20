Police issue update on crash between car and motorbike that closed busy A-road between Chesterfield and Staveley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A crash involving a car and a motorbike closed a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Staveley this morning – with Derbyshire Police issuing an update on the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a Cupra Formentor and a Honda CBF 125, at the junction of Lime Avenue and Chesterfield Road in Staveley, at 8.45am this morning.

A force spokesperson said: “It is believed that the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and reopened at 10.15am.”