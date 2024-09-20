Police issue update on crash between car and motorbike that closed busy A-road between Chesterfield and Staveley

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 10:49 BST
A crash involving a car and a motorbike closed a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Staveley this morning – with Derbyshire Police issuing an update on the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a Cupra Formentor and a Honda CBF 125, at the junction of Lime Avenue and Chesterfield Road in Staveley, at 8.45am this morning.

A force spokesperson said: “It is believed that the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and reopened at 10.15am.”

