Police issue update on crash between car and motorbike that closed busy A-road between Chesterfield and Staveley
A crash involving a car and a motorbike closed a busy A-road between Chesterfield and Staveley this morning – with Derbyshire Police issuing an update on the incident.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a Cupra Formentor and a Honda CBF 125, at the junction of Lime Avenue and Chesterfield Road in Staveley, at 8.45am this morning.
A force spokesperson said: “It is believed that the motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and reopened at 10.15am.”
