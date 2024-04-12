Police issue update after crash involving two vehicles along Chesterfield road
Derbyshire Police have issued an update on a collision in Chesterfield – which saw two vehicles involved.
A collision occurred on Middlecroft Road in Inkersall at 12.15pm yesterday (Thursday, April 12).
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the incident.
They added that none of the occupants of either vehicle suffered any injuries during the crash.
