Derbyshire rail passengers warned of further industrial action next week – impacting Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston and Langley Mill
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some disruption to Northern services is expected between April 15 and 20, due to action short of strike called by ASLEF – where some short notice amendments may take place.
Between these dates, Northern has warned passengers to expect some late notice cancellations to services, particularly the first and last services of the day.
If traveling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, check before you travel – as industrial action may affect multiple parts of your journey.
The majority of services will be running as planned on these days, but Northern stressed again that passengers should check before travelling – and as close to the start of their journey as possible – as short notice cancellations are likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.