Derbyshire rail passengers warned of further industrial action next week – impacting Chesterfield, Dronfield, Alfreton, Ilkeston and Langley Mill

Derbyshire residents were warned to expect further rail disruption next week – with short notice cancellations likely.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:52 BST
Some disruption to Northern services is expected between April 15 and 20, due to action short of strike called by ASLEF – where some short notice amendments may take place.

Between these dates, Northern has warned passengers to expect some late notice cancellations to services, particularly the first and last services of the day.

If traveling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, check before you travel – as industrial action may affect multiple parts of your journey.

Rail passengers may face short notice cancellations at Derbyshire stations next week.

The majority of services will be running as planned on these days, but Northern stressed again that passengers should check before travelling – and as close to the start of their journey as possible – as short notice cancellations are likely.

