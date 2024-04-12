Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Some disruption to Northern services is expected between April 15 and 20, due to action short of strike called by ASLEF – where some short notice amendments may take place.

Between these dates, Northern has warned passengers to expect some late notice cancellations to services, particularly the first and last services of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If traveling with Northern, or connecting onto other services across the country, check before you travel – as industrial action may affect multiple parts of your journey.

Rail passengers may face short notice cancellations at Derbyshire stations next week.