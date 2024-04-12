Derbyshire firefighters issue plea for information after arsonists torch building

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out to a fire at a building off Lady Hole Lane, in Yeaveley on Tuesday evening. Firefighters from Ashbourne, Wirksworth and Derby attended the incident to put out the blaze.

It is belived that this fire may have been started deliberately and the service is now askling for anyone with information to contact them.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service said: "Deliberate fires tie up our resources and firefighters and could cause a delay in our response to life risk emergencies. Report it anonymously to FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558 or online at: https://forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers.”

yeavley.jpg Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service believe the blaze was started deliberately Photo: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Y2.jpg Firefighters from three Derbyshire stations tackled the blaze. Photo: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service