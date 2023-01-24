News you can trust since 1855
Police issue update after car crashes into shop on busy Chesterfield road

A car crashed into a store on a major Chesterfield road last week – and officers have now provided an update.

By Tom Hardwick
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a BMW car colliding with a wall just after 4.15pm on Friday, January 20.

The collision happened at the Dream Doors store on Sheffield Road, at the junction with Lockoford Lane.

The collision took place on Friday afternoon - and Derbyshire Police have released an update today.
A police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision there was damage to the BMW and the wall – and two windows had been broken at the property. Nobody was injured as a result of the crash.”

