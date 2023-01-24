Police issue update after car crashes into shop on busy Chesterfield road
A car crashed into a store on a major Chesterfield road last week – and officers have now provided an update.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a BMW car colliding with a wall just after 4.15pm on Friday, January 20.
The collision happened at the Dream Doors store on Sheffield Road, at the junction with Lockoford Lane.
A police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision there was damage to the BMW and the wall – and two windows had been broken at the property. Nobody was injured as a result of the crash.”