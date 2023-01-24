News you can trust since 1855
Wanted man arrested after police stop suspicious van in Derbyshire town

Officers arrested a wanted man in a Derbyshire town – after their instincts led them to stop a suspicious van.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

On Monday, January 23, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Sandiacre when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This Fiat Ducato got our ‘copper’s nose’ twitching. Stopped for a once over, resulting in us finding out that the driver doesn’t hold a licence and was wanted by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of theft.”

DRPU officers confiscated the van from the wanted man.
The driver of the van was arrested and the vehicle was seized by DRPU officers.