Wanted man arrested after police stop suspicious van in Derbyshire town

On Monday, January 23, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Sandiacre when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This Fiat Ducato got our ‘copper’s nose’ twitching. Stopped for a once over, resulting in us finding out that the driver doesn’t hold a licence and was wanted by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of theft.”