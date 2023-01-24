Wanted man arrested after police stop suspicious van in Derbyshire town
Officers arrested a wanted man in a Derbyshire town – after their instincts led them to stop a suspicious van.
On Monday, January 23, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Sandiacre when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “This Fiat Ducato got our ‘copper’s nose’ twitching. Stopped for a once over, resulting in us finding out that the driver doesn’t hold a licence and was wanted by Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of theft.”
The driver of the van was arrested and the vehicle was seized by DRPU officers.