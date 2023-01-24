Police slam “horrendous” and “irresponsible” parking from parents at primary school just outside Chesterfield

On Monday, January 23, the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook patrols around Hunloke Park Primary School in Lodge Drive.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “To be blunt, some of the parking in places has been horrendous.

“Just to remind some of you that parking opposite solid white lines is not only illegal, it is also irresponsible. Markings are there for a reason – to keep everyone safe from passing traffic – allowing parents with children to cross the road safely.

Officers said that a number of parents were given tickets for their poor parking.

“Several vehicles today have either been moved on, or a ticket placed on your windscreen. It really isn’t acceptable to say to us that you were running late and couldn’t find anywhere else to park.

