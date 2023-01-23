Prolific shoplifter given suspended sentence after theft from store in Derbyshire town centre

Kizzy Horden pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

The 37-year-old, of Dale Road, Matlock, stole a turkey and beef joints valued at over £100 from the Marks and Spencer food store in Matlock on December 19.

The theft took place at Marks and Spencer in Matlock.