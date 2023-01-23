News you can trust since 1855
Prolific shoplifter given suspended sentence after theft from store in Derbyshire town centre

A prolific shoplifter has been given a suspended prison sentence after stealing from a shop in Matlock.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Kizzy Horden pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

The 37-year-old, of Dale Road, Matlock, stole a turkey and beef joints valued at over £100 from the Marks and Spencer food store in Matlock on December 19.

The theft took place at Marks and Spencer in Matlock.
Horden, who has several previous convictions for shoplifting, was given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She must also pay £70 in compensation.