Prolific shoplifter given suspended sentence after theft from store in Derbyshire town centre
A prolific shoplifter has been given a suspended prison sentence after stealing from a shop in Matlock.
Kizzy Horden pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 19.
The 37-year-old, of Dale Road, Matlock, stole a turkey and beef joints valued at over £100 from the Marks and Spencer food store in Matlock on December 19.
Horden, who has several previous convictions for shoplifting, was given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She must also pay £70 in compensation.