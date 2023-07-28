Police issue travel warning to drivers with heavy traffic expected on first full day of Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival
The bulk of revellers are set to arrive at the Y Not Festival today as the 2023 edition of the event gets underway. Derbyshire Police have encouraged drivers to find alternative routes, with congestion set to build in the area throughout the day.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “It's the first full day of Y Not Festival so traffic is likely to be heavy around the site on the A5012 at Pikehall.
“Leave extra time for your journey, or you may want to find an alternative route. Our officers will be on site all weekend to help keep you safe.”
Tens of thousands of music lovers will descend on the Y Not site – being treated to sets from the likes of Kasabian, Royal Blood, Paul Weller, James, DMA’S, The Charlatans and more.