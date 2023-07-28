Planning applications covering major developments in Clay Cross and Chesterfield

Car park to the rear of Council House, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Outline application for the erection of residential flats.

31 West Bars, Chesterfield: Change of use of existing commercial unit into a mixed use commercial unit with two flats.

20 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding materials and land levels in relation to the demolition of 20 and 20 Somersall Lane, Chesterfield.

Planning applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock/Alexandr Ivaschenko)

Action For Children, 45 Queen Street, Chesterfield: Removal of restriction to respite care use relating to application for the erection of a respite care unit – to enable a residential care home for children with disabilities.

Site of former Newbold Community School, Newbold Road, Newbold. Discharge of condition regarding validation report in relation to erection of 55 houses.

Mecca Bingo, Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Installation of replacement illuminated and non illuminated signs to the exterior of the building.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Jacksons Bakery, New Hall Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of condtions relating to remediation and verification report in relation to development of seven units. Discharge of planning conditions.

Troughbrook House, Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Permission in principle for five to nine houses/bungalows. Permission in principle refusal.

33 High Street, Brimington: Conversion of existing residential unit into two flats. Conditional permission.

Longlands, The Dell, Ashgate, Chesterfield: High hedge complaint. Conditional permission.

29 Newbold Road, Newbold: Two storey extension and internal alterations. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

6 Kyle Close, Renishaw: Single storey rear extension.

25 Lundy Road, Dronfield: Single storey front extension and partial garage conversion.

Land to the west side of the Cutthorpe Institute: Temporary planning permission for siting a mobile farm shop and cafe, creation of a new access and parking.

29 Meadowside Close, Wingerworth: Erection of a double storey side extension with front canopy porch to entrance.

Field to the North-East of Rozel on the East side of School Lane, Wadshelf: Change of use of land in agricultural use to mixed agricultural and equestrian use.

Busky Fields, Hollins, Old Brampton, Chesterfield: Change of use of existing stable block to a single storey dwelling by internal and external alteration and new build extensions with garage.

Masterplan site covering land, roads and buildings to the North and West of Broadleys, Clay Cross: Reconfiguration and erection of new extensions to both the Clay Cross Adult Community Education Centre and former DACES building including limited demolition within the Clay Cross Conservation Area. Erection of 16 new build commercial units. Extensive hard and soft landscape proposals around the buildings including enhancements and modifications to Market Street and Bridge Street.

Brendeck Ltd, Stonebroom Industrial Estate, Stonebroom: Removal of existing static caravan and erection of two storey industrial warehouse, including creation of new access.

Former Biwater site, Brassington Street, Clay Cross. Approval of reserved matters regarding access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for approved outline permission for 81 bed care home.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

16 Greenway, Wingerworth: Single storey rear extension plus new window in north elevation. Conditionally approved.McDonalds, Derby Road, Clay Cross: Installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations in three existing parking spaces. Conditionally approved.

19 The Square, Danesmoor: Conversion of one dwelling back into the original two dwellings. Conditionally approved.

The Gorse, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Demolition of bungalow and erection of a two storey dwelling with detached garage to front. Conditionally approved.

580 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing bungalow. Proposed two storey detached house and detached garage to front. Conditionally approved.

Sharley Park Leisure Centre. Application to vary conditions regarding approved plans, drainage, drainage hierarchy, disposal of foul water drainage, play area, half measured mile and plant and machinery in relation to application for partial demolition of existing leisure centre, development of a new leisure and community facility complex. Conditionally approved.

Police station, 36-38 Delves Road, Killamarsh – Demolition of existing police station and construction of new police building to accommodate the Safer Neighbourhood Team. Conditionally approved.