Police increase Peak District patrols to protect bikers and cyclists after ‘shocking amount’ of deaths
Officers are set to undertake patrols to keep bikers and cyclists safe as the weather improves across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Derbyshire Police have revealed that more than 25% of people who lost their lives on the county’s roads in the last three years were either motorbike riders or cyclists.
A force spokesperson said that this was “a shocking amount, seeing as they only make up around 3% of all road users in the UK.”
Over the next few weeks, the force has committed to focusing on bikes and motorbikes, with the brighter weather set to bring more riders into Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Officers will spend more time on rural roads across the county, ensuring that riders are keeping to speed limits and taking care.
Sergeant Adam Titterton, from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Over the next few weeks, we’ll be spending more time on the roads where we have seen the most incidents involving bikes and motorbikes.
“These areas include Snake Pass and many of our Peak District routes, where we more frequently see people speeding and riding both dangerously and carelessly.
READ THIS: Police warn residents of Derbyshire towns to keep motorbikes and mopeds secure after spate of thefts
“We’ll also be out talking to people and running stop checks to ensure our communities are using roads responsibly. And we will be recommending our BikeSafe course, which is a fantastic chance for motorbike riders to enhance their skills with instruction from our advanced police motorbike riders.”