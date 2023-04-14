Police warn residents of Derbyshire towns to keep motorbikes and mopeds secure after spate of thefts

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of several motorbike and moped thefts across Matlock and Darley Dale in recent weeks.

One incident on April 7 saw two males attempt to steal a motorbike from a driveway on Chatsworth Avenue, Darley Dale.

Officers have issued the following advice to help residents keep their property safe from thieves:

A number of thefts were reported in recent weeks.

Remove the keys and lock your bike.

Never rely on just using your steering lock to secure your bike.

Fitting an alarm can be a deterrent to thieves.

Using a disc lock helps to secure the front brake disc to physically stop it from being wheeled away.

Use a Sold Secure approved grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

Use a cover – just doing this can mean thieves don’t ‘see’ it. Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models, so using a bike cover instantly makes it less attractive to them, as they can’t see if it’s the model they are interested in. A cover also provides another time consuming obstacle for the thief.

Property mark the parts.

When at home the best place to keep your motorbike, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed. Fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks.

Garage and shed alarms, as well as low level dusk to dawn lighting, will also enhance security. Fitting a ground anchor also provides extra security.

