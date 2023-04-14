Police appeal to trace man after Facebook marketplace theft in Derbyshire town
Officers are attempting to trace a man following a Facebook marketplace theft in a Derbyshire town.
The incident took place on Lightwood Road, Buxton during the evening of Sunday, March 5.
A woman messaged the seller on Facebook Marketplace about a Nintendo Switch, and it was agreed they would collect at around 5.00pm.
At that time, a man came to pick up the item and showed a transaction from his account to the sellers – but it was later found that the transaction hadn’t gone through.
Officers are investigating the incident and have now released the image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.
If you can identify this man or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000138388:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.