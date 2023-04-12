News you can trust since 1855
Police forced to close busy A-road through Derbyshire town to rescue escaped horses

Officers closed a major Derbyshire A-road to rescue a number of horses who had escaped onto the busy route.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

On Wednesday, April 12, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident in Belper.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “These two fine steeds, along with a Shetland pony, decided to take a stroll down the A6.

The horses were safely recovered by officers.
The horses were safely recovered by officers.
“DRPU with local officers didn't horse around and quickly got control of the situation before a photo finish!”

