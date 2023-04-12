Police forced to close busy A-road through Derbyshire town to rescue escaped horses
Officers closed a major Derbyshire A-road to rescue a number of horses who had escaped onto the busy route.
On Wednesday, April 12, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend an incident in Belper.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “These two fine steeds, along with a Shetland pony, decided to take a stroll down the A6.
“DRPU with local officers didn't horse around and quickly got control of the situation before a photo finish!”