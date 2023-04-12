Peak District residents urged to check security and stay vigilant after burglary
Residents were warned to secure their homes after a burglary in a Peak District town.
The incident took place after 12.15am on April 6 in Aldern Way, Bakewell – and a Volkswagen Golf was stolen during the burglary.
Officers wish to hear from anybody in the area at this time who may have witnessed anything, or those who may be able to provide CCTV or dashcam footage of any suspicious activity after the burglary.
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting crime reference number 23*206818:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.