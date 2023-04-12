News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
7 minutes ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
1 hour ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Peak District residents urged to check security and stay vigilant after burglary

Residents were warned to secure their homes after a burglary in a Peak District town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST

The incident took place after 12.15am on April 6 in Aldern Way, Bakewell – and a Volkswagen Golf was stolen during the burglary.

Officers wish to hear from anybody in the area at this time who may have witnessed anything, or those who may be able to provide CCTV or dashcam footage of any suspicious activity after the burglary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire man set fire to flat when police tried to arrest him on suspicion of possessing a gun

The burglary occurred on Aldern Way.The burglary occurred on Aldern Way.
The burglary occurred on Aldern Way.
Most Popular

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting crime reference number 23*206818:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.