Police appeal for witnesses after crash involving two cars along busy route near Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Wingerworth at around 2.20pm on Sunday, January 28. The incident occurred on Derby Road, near the junction with Halcyon Approach.
The collision involved two cars, a Skoda Scala and a Toyota IQ2. One of the drivers attended hospital after suffering minor injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*56544:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.