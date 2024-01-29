News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after crash involving two cars along busy route near Chesterfield

Officers have called on witnesses to come forward after a collision involving two vehicles near Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:39 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Wingerworth at around 2.20pm on Sunday, January 28. The incident occurred on Derby Road, near the junction with Halcyon Approach.

The collision involved two cars, a Skoda Scala and a Toyota IQ2. One of the drivers attended hospital after suffering minor injuries.

The crash occurred yesterday afternoon in Wingerworth.The crash occurred yesterday afternoon in Wingerworth.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*56544:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

