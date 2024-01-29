Police appeal for witnesses after crash involving two cars along busy route near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision in Wingerworth at around 2.20pm on Sunday, January 28. The incident occurred on Derby Road, near the junction with Halcyon Approach.

The collision involved two cars, a Skoda Scala and a Toyota IQ2. One of the drivers attended hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash occurred yesterday afternoon in Wingerworth.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*56544:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101