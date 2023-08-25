News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after biker hospitalised following crash on major Derbyshire A-road

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a motorbike and a car on a busy Derbyshire A-road.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The collision happened at about 4.10pm on Tuesday, August 15 – on the A38 Northbound between Palm Court Island and the Little Eaton Roundabout.

The rider, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed that he suffered a broken shoulder.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or those who were in the area in the moments leading up to the crash.

The biker was taken to hospital following the crash.
In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their investigation. Please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for officers to view.

If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*506534:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.