News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Police urge residents to stay vigilant and secure their homes after suspicious incident in Peak District village

Officers have warned the residents of a Peak District village after receiving reports of a suspicious incident.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST

The Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team have encouraged Grindleford residents to check their security and remain vigilant after a suspicious incident in the village.

Camera footage captured a person leaving the garden area of a property in suspicious circumstances at 11.15pm on Saturday, August 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Resident hits out at state of 'beautiful' tree after work carried out by housing company

Officers urged residents to stay vigilant following the incident.Officers urged residents to stay vigilant following the incident.
Officers urged residents to stay vigilant following the incident.
Most Popular

Anyone with information, or those with any footage from that time that might show someone acting suspiciously, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 574 of August 20 2023:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.