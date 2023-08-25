Police urge residents to stay vigilant and secure their homes after suspicious incident in Peak District village
The Bakewell and Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Team have encouraged Grindleford residents to check their security and remain vigilant after a suspicious incident in the village.
Camera footage captured a person leaving the garden area of a property in suspicious circumstances at 11.15pm on Saturday, August 19.
Anyone with information, or those with any footage from that time that might show someone acting suspiciously, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 574 of August 20 2023:
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.