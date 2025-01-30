Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers have been warned of delays on B6038 in Grassmoor earlier this afternoon.

B6038 North Wingfield Road in Grassmoor was partially blocked in both ways earlier this afternoon due to an accident.

The collision, which took place just before 2.30 pm today (Thursday, January 30), involved three vehicles.

Motorists were warned of disruption on B6038, between the junctions with Chapel Road and Westhill Lane, and asked to allow additional time for their journeys.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to a collision between two Seat Leons, one grey and one white, and a Toyota Auris in North Wingfield Road, close to the Chapman Lane junction, at 2.25pm.

“The drivers and passengers of the Seats left the scene and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage that covered the incident.”