Photo shows car left stranded after flooding along Derbyshire road – as Environment Agency warning remains in place
A photo shared with the Derbyshire Times shows that Spinkhill Lane, between Renishaw and Spinkhall, has flooded – with a car being left stranded along the route.
An Environment Agency flood warning for the River Rother and Smithy Brook at Renishaw remains in place, due to high river levels following Monday's heavy and persistent rainfall.
River levels in this area have now peaked and are steadily falling. Levels are expected to continue to fall through the night and throughout today (Tuesday, October 1).
Weather conditions are expected to improve today, and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days.
Residents were urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses, and to not drive through floodwater.
