Petrol station at busy Chesterfield supermarket reported to have run out of diesel
A petrol station on one of Chesterfield’s busiest roads is reported to have no diesel.
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:24 am
It has been reported this morning that the petrol station at Morrisons in Brampton has no diesel available.
This comes after problems at petrol stations in other Derbyshire towns. Sites in Langley Mill and Ripley were affected earlier in the week, having run out of both diesel and petrol.
Morrisons have been contacted for comment.