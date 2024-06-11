Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roadworks have led to delays for drivers and bus passengers across Derbyshire and the Peak District today.

Roadworks along the A619 at Baslow have caused disruption for drivers today – and led to delays on a number of bus services.

There are two sets of roadworks impacting motorists on the A619 at Baslow. The first set are close to the junction with Eaton Hill, and are set to be completed by 3.30pm today. The second set of roadworks is underway near the Robin Hood Inn, and will be finished on June 13.

The roadworks have caused disruption to Hulleys of Baslow bus services across Derbyshire.

A Hulleys of Baslow spokesperson said: “Due to roadworks and temporary lights in Baslow, our services have been affected and aren't running to schedule. Delays are affecting our 84, 170 and 257.