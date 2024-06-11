New exhibition at Chatsworth celebrates Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust's half-century of achievements

By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Jun 2024, 13:06 BST
Fifty years of saving and restoring historic buildings in Derbyshire are being celebrated in a new exhibition at Chatsworth.

The Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) has restored around 20 buildings throughout the county and been involved in advising on the restoration of dozens of others since it was founded in November 1974.

All the major milestones in the registered charity’s history so far are illustrated in the exhibition which runs in the Carriage House at Chatsworth until June 30.

A particular triumph and the most recent, was the saving of the 1840 Grade II Wingfield Station which was renovated from a derelict state. The station was regarded by The Victorian Society as one of the ten most threatened Victorian buildings in the country.

The charity’s achievements include the regeneration of Wirksworth which brought ‘at risk’ buildings back from the brink, the restoration of Buxton’s thermal baths and a field barn in the Peak District brought back to use.

Derek Latham, chairman of the DHBT, said: “The Trust has achieved much in its first 50 years. But this is just the beginning. We plan to be here in perpetuity inspiring the people of Derbyshire to care for their built heritage, and ensuring it survives for generations to come.”

Wingfield Station, the world's oldest rural station, was reopened in 2023 after a four-year restoration project costing £1.7million

Wingfield Station, the world's oldest rural station, was reopened in 2023 after a four-year restoration project costing £1.7million Photo: Laura Firth / MiniAperture Photo

Wingfield Station ceased to operate in 1967 after 123 years and became derelict.

Wingfield Station ceased to operate in 1967 after 123 years and became derelict. Photo: Submitted

Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust saved this prominent building at Greenhill, Wirksworth from near ruin in the Eighties and it became the organisation's headquarters.

Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust saved this prominent building at Greenhill, Wirksworth from near ruin in the Eighties and it became the organisation's headquarters. Photo: Submitted

Built in 1631, Hopkinson's House was in a state of near ruin when this was photo was taken in 1979.

Built in 1631, Hopkinson's House was in a state of near ruin when this was photo was taken in 1979. Photo: Submitted

