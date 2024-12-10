A convoy of around 150 tractors and 4X4 trucks will descend on north Derbyshire town centres on Wednesday (December 11) as Derbyshire farmers protest against changes to inheritance tax.

Over 200 farmers will arrive in Bakewell at around 12pm-12.30pm, travelling to Chesterfield and then onto Matlock during the rolling protest against tax reforms announced in October which they say will result in the land families have worked for “generations” being sold off.

The go-slow demonstration – expected not to stop in order to remain lawful – will travel along main routes between the three towns at around 20mph, potentially causing long traffic queues.

Setting off from Bakewell, it will travel along the A6 before taking the A619 down onto Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road before picking up the A61 at Horns Bridge roundabout, heading up to Tesco Extra and around the roundabout and back down the A61 to Horns Bridge before turning right and heading up onto St Mary's Gate.

Ben Ardern will be at the head of the convoy in his grey Massey Ferguson 6s180

From there the demonstration will pass the office of Toby Perkins MP and out of town on the A617 to the M1 roundabout, picking up the A6175 to Clay Cross before heading back into Chesterfield via the A61 and taking the A632 out to Matlock.

Protester Ben Ardern who runs a 1,000-acre cattle farm in Chelmorton, Derbyshire Dales, will be at the head of the convoy in his grey Massey Ferguson 6s180.

Previously farmers such as the Arderns could claim 100 per cent relief on inheritance tax however under new rules effective from April 2026 relief will be restricted to the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property. Above this amount, landowners will pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20 per cent.

Ben, 22, works a 13-hour day on the dairy and beef cattle farm with his grandparents, parents and uncles and estimates the Westminster reforms will leave his family with an £800,00 bill.

Ben Ardern's Massey Ferguson 6s180, right, will be leading the way with a Massey Ferguson 7s180 behind him

He said: "You just keep getting stabbed in the back by the Government – we are asset rich but you never see the money. The land is worth a lot of money and so is the machinery but the income is not. We would have to pay over £800,000 in tax over 10 years, which is just impossible. We struggle to turn over £20,000 a year, let alone £800,000.

"I love doing it but when you’re constantly being penalised you start thinking ‘why are we bothering? Everyone needs farmers for food and if there’s not food there’s no future – we’re hoping the Government will see sense eventually. I understand why they’re doing it – because we’re sat on a lot of assets, but we don’t make anything.

The Government claims the bulk of claims – based on its latest figures – were below the £1 million threshold and “almost three-quarters of estates claiming agricultural property relief would not be affected by the changes”.

Crucially, claims not only for Agricultural Property Relief (APR) but Business Property Relief (BPR) are lumped together in the £1 million threshold.

However Ben and fellow National Farmers Union (NFU) members say those who have previously claimed for under £1 million are not farms but “smallholdings or pony paddocks” attached to large private rural homes.

Ben added: "They’re big businessmen who just bury their money into farmland. If farms like ours close they’ll be bought by multi-millionaires and it will become more about planting trees for Government subsidies than producing food.

"And a lot of the local communities are centred around the farms. They’ll just be like huge industrial estates and the heart and soul will go out of it as well as the care for the animals.”